Milind Soman marries Ankita Konwar in traditional ceremony. See pics

Milind Soman has finally tied the knot with his girlfriend, Ankita Konwar. The wedding, which looked like an amalgamation of Assamese and Maharashtrian rituals, took place on Sunday morning in the presence of their close friends and family.

In the wedding pictures shared by his friends on social media, the 52-year-old model-turned-actor-turned-fitness-enthusiast is wearing a cream-golden kurta pyjama. His bride is wearing a crisp cream-golden sari to match her husband’s attire.

A post shared by Nicola Fenton (@nicsgoingglobal) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:47pm PDT

The couple took their wedding vows under a beautiful canopy of marigold flowers at a resort in Alibaug, Maharashtra. Ankita arrived under a veil of mogra flowers, held aloft by her relatives.

Milind and Ankita enjoyed their mehendi and haldi ceremonies on Saturday afternoon, followed by a sangeet at night. Milind’s co-star from 16 December, Dipannita Sharma also shared pictures and videos from the wedding.

Check out more pictures from their wedding:

A post shared by Filmy Chutzpah (@filmy_chutzpah) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

A post shared by Filmy Chutzpah (@filmy_chutzpah) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:12pm PDT

A post shared by Filmy Chutzpah (@filmy_chutzpah) on Apr 21, 2018 at 10:45pm PDT

A post shared by Filmy Monkey (@filmy_monkey) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Milind and Ankita were rumoured to have broken up earlier last week but the pictures from their getaway wedding put all speculations to rest. They often post pictures of each other on their social media handles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more