Malang box office prediction: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur film may open at Rs 6 cr, Birds of Prey gets limited release

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 15:45 IST

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as killers, is all set to hit theatres this Friday. The film is a suspense thriller and is expected to end the dry run for director Mohit Suri, whose last film Half Girlfriend turned out to be a dud.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects a good start for the film at the box office with opening of around Rs 6 crore. “If the word of mouth is positive and the reviews are good, it can go to Rs 7-8 crore,” he says.

Talking to Hindustan Times about the film, he said, “Mohit Suri, a successful filmmaker, is coming with a film after a long time. He is coming back with Aditya and Disha, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, all have a sizable fan following. Disha is looking good on screen and her fans are waiting to watch her in a film. The songs are also gaining a lot of momentum. It looks quite exciting.”

However, he claimed the film has a restricted appeal to the audience. “It will mainly be attracting tier 1 and tier 2 cities. The trailer is very intriguing and has a restricted appeal to the audience, unlike other Mohit Suri films in the past. It will appeal to certain kind of audiences in the metro cities only. It is not an all out masala entertainer or commercial film.”

The release of Malang coincides with the arrival of Hollywood film, Birds of Prey. It is a follow-up to Suicide Squad (2016) and marks the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. While Malang will release in more than 2000 screens, Birds of Prey has a share of around 500-1000 screens in India. “It is a very limited release. They are touting it as a female Joker film. The buzz is good but its is a Hollywood film,” he added.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film Shikara is also set to release this Friday. Girish said it is an art film with a limited release and is expected to open below Rs 1 crore.

