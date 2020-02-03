Disha Patani injures herself while rehearsing for Hui Malang, reveals how felt more like doing ‘action than a song’. See pic

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:23 IST

Actor Disha Patani is prone to injury — after Bharat, she has suffered injury in her upcoming film, Malang, too. Ahead of the release of the song Hui Malang from the film, Disha also shared pictures of the injury she suffered in while rehearsing for it.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Song out tomorrow. The song felt more like an action than a song, hope you guys enjoy it.” The picture, shared by Disha, shows her knees, red with injury.

Disha Patani shared pictures of her injury.

Meanwhile, on Monday, sharing the song, she had written: “Unleash Your Malang Side With #HuiMalang! Song out now.” In the song, Disha is seen setting the stage on fire as she performs sensuous moves in the dance number. Dressed in silver attire, Disha takes the oomph factor of the song to another level. The song also features sneak peeks of Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor amid the dance sequences by the actor. The foot-tapping number has been penned by Kunaal Vermaa and Haarsh Limbachiyaa and crooned by Asees Kaur.

Earlier, lead actor Aditya shared a poster from the film which had him sporting a ferocious look. The trailer of the movie took the expectations a notch higher with the powerful visuals it presented. However, while the trailer presented the movie in a powerful, action-packed way, the title track placed it in a rather soothing spot, showing the chemistry between the lead actors Aditya and Disha and their blossoming romance in Goa.

The movie also features Kunal Kemmu in a pivotal role. The revenge drama, directed by Mohit Suri, is set for release on February 7.

Disha, meanwhile, will also star in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Radhe. She had previously starred with Salman in Bharat. Their song, Slow Motion, was a chartbuster. The song was special also because Disha, who played a trapeze artist in the film, did many challenging acrobatic movements, including jumping through fire hoops.

(With ANI inputs)

