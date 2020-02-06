e-paper
Tiger Shroff's dialogue from Baaghi 3 trailer is now a Twitter meme

Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from Baaghi 3 trailer is now a Twitter meme

Baaghi 3 trailer featuring Tiger Shroff has sparked all sorts of reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Baaghi 3 trailer has sparked lots of reactions.
Baaghi 3 trailer has sparked lots of reactions. (Twitter/@theNitinWalke)
         

Baaghi 3 trailer, the third film of an action franchise, was just dropped a few hours back. Led by Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan, the trailer has sparked all sorts of reactions among people. While some are excited and waiting for the movie to hit the screens, others are not-so-convinced.

Expectedly, several scenes from the movie got a meme treatment – especially one particular dialogue by Tiger Shroff. In a scene, when goons attack his on-screen sibling, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Shroff thrashes them and says a dialogue. He says, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I can ignore things if it involves me, I will thrash if it involves my brother). It’s the latter part of the dialogue, “main phod deta hu” which has now inspired people to drop hilarious memes on Twitter.

We have collected some such memes:

When kids meet balloons in a party:

What does Rohit Shetty say to Scorpio cars in his movies?

The relationship between T-shirts and Tiger Shroff:

How would Fevicol fit in the meme?

What happens when you meet bubble wrap?

Take a look at the Baaghi 3 trailer:

Besides Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor.

What would be your meme version?

Also Read | Dialogue from Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer prompts hilarious memes

