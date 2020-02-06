Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from Baaghi 3 trailer is now a Twitter meme

Feb 06, 2020

Baaghi 3 trailer, the third film of an action franchise, was just dropped a few hours back. Led by Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan, the trailer has sparked all sorts of reactions among people. While some are excited and waiting for the movie to hit the screens, others are not-so-convinced.

Expectedly, several scenes from the movie got a meme treatment – especially one particular dialogue by Tiger Shroff. In a scene, when goons attack his on-screen sibling, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Shroff thrashes them and says a dialogue. He says, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I can ignore things if it involves me, I will thrash if it involves my brother). It’s the latter part of the dialogue, “main phod deta hu” which has now inspired people to drop hilarious memes on Twitter.

We have collected some such memes:

When kids meet balloons in a party:

#Baaghi3Trailer

Kids to balloons in a birthday party pic.twitter.com/2QeddYZZBq — V B 🇮🇳 (@vibbbeee) February 6, 2020

What does Rohit Shetty say to Scorpio cars in his movies?

The relationship between T-shirts and Tiger Shroff:

How would Fevicol fit in the meme?

What happens when you meet bubble wrap?

Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020

Take a look at the Baaghi 3 trailer:

Besides Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor.

What would be your meme version?

