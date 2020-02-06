Tiger Shroff’s dialogue from Baaghi 3 trailer is now a Twitter meme
Baaghi 3 trailer featuring Tiger Shroff has sparked all sorts of reactions.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:50 IST
Baaghi 3 trailer, the third film of an action franchise, was just dropped a few hours back. Led by Tiger Shroff and directed by Ahmed Khan, the trailer has sparked all sorts of reactions among people. While some are excited and waiting for the movie to hit the screens, others are not-so-convinced.
Expectedly, several scenes from the movie got a meme treatment – especially one particular dialogue by Tiger Shroff. In a scene, when goons attack his on-screen sibling, played by Riteish Deshmukh, Shroff thrashes them and says a dialogue. He says, “Mujhpe aati hai to mai chhod deta hu, mere bhai pe aati hai to main phod deta hu (I can ignore things if it involves me, I will thrash if it involves my brother). It’s the latter part of the dialogue, “main phod deta hu” which has now inspired people to drop hilarious memes on Twitter.
We have collected some such memes:
When kids meet balloons in a party:
#Baaghi3Trailer— V B 🇮🇳 (@vibbbeee) February 6, 2020
Kids to balloons in a birthday party pic.twitter.com/2QeddYZZBq
What does Rohit Shetty say to Scorpio cars in his movies?
*In Every Movie*— Nasticissist (@nasticissist) February 6, 2020
Rohit Shetty To Scorpios: #Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/I3fOqwDCKY
The relationship between T-shirts and Tiger Shroff:
*T-shirt exists*— Anik Roy Chowdhury (@anikspeaks) February 6, 2020
Tiger shroff:#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/zMVlHEXxvR
How would Fevicol fit in the meme?
#Baaghi3 #Baaghi3Trailer— Jitesh Rochlani (@jiteshrochlani) February 6, 2020
No one.
Fevicol ads be like : pic.twitter.com/3fhU5NzSfu
What happens when you meet bubble wrap?
Whenever i see Bubble wraps :#Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/V1gnzeLNNf— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) February 6, 2020
Take a look at the Baaghi 3 trailer:
Besides Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, the film also features Shraddha Kapoor.
What would be your meme version?
