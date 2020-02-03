Dialogue from Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer prompts hilarious memes

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 16:47 IST

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer was unveiled just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has ended up creating quite a stir online – especially on Twitter. While some are absolutely in love with the trailer, others don’t find it to be scary. Hence, people are dropping mixed reactions.

The creative minds of Twitter, however, are keener on a particular dialogue from the film – “ye tumhara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination).” Now people are combining the dialogue along with a still from the trailer to create such memes which are absolutely hilarious.

We have collected some memes for you.

A Twitter user created a relatable meme about Mondays:

When you go back to work on Monday after a long weekend #BhootTrailer pic.twitter.com/AqccqVKTY7 — Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) February 3, 2020

Another joked about the number of attempts one can take to clear the UPSC exams:

#BhootTrailer



Friend: I will clear the UPSC exams in the very 13th attempt.



Me: pic.twitter.com/DNfwJiRsZO — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

Someone used the meme to take a dig at a mobile service provider:

#BhootTrailer



When someone says Vodafone Provides the fastest internet.



Me: pic.twitter.com/jUs3nSq46e — Prince Pandey🍁🦜 (@princepandey_) February 3, 2020

One related it with an illusion which most ‘90s kids suffered from – “WWE is real”:

How do you react when your crush smiles back? This Twitter user has an answer:

A user of the micro-blogging site also managed to create a meme involving boss and hard work:

Someone churned out a meme reminding people about the always-in-planning-stage Goa trip:

When u think this tym your plan for Goa with your friends will be successful.#BhootTrailer

Friends:-. pic.twitter.com/jfx4vyV8fs — Aman Satish Singhal (@singhalaman35) February 3, 2020

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan. It’s set to release on February 21, 2020.

What’s your version?

