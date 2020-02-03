e-paper
Dialogue from Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer prompts hilarious memes

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar was dropped a few hours back.

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer has created a stir online.
Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhoot: The Haunted Ship trailer was unveiled just a few hours back. Since being shared, it has ended up creating quite a stir online – especially on Twitter. While some are absolutely in love with the trailer, others don’t find it to be scary. Hence, people are dropping mixed reactions.

The creative minds of Twitter, however, are keener on a particular dialogue from the film – “ye tumhara hallucination hai (this is your hallucination).” Now people are combining the dialogue along with a still from the trailer to create such memes which are absolutely hilarious.

We have collected some memes for you.

A Twitter user created a relatable meme about Mondays:

Another joked about the number of attempts one can take to clear the UPSC exams:

Someone used the meme to take a dig at a mobile service provider:

One related it with an illusion which most ‘90s kids suffered from – “WWE is real”:

How do you react when your crush smiles back? This Twitter user has an answer:

A user of the micro-blogging site also managed to create a meme involving boss and hard work:

Someone churned out a meme reminding people about the always-in-planning-stage Goa trip:

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, and Karan. It’s set to release on February 21, 2020.

What’s your version?

Also Read | Dialogues from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer get meme treatment

