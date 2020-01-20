Dialogues from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer get meme treatment

it-s-viral

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer was dropped just a few hours back and since then it has ended up creating quite a stir online – especially on Twitter. With Ayushmann Khurrana playing the lead role opposite to Jitendra Kumar, the film is based on a same-sex love story.

Balanced with sarcasm and humour, the trailer has managed to leave quite an impression on people. Amidst this, however, two separate dialogues have captured the attention of Twitter’s meme makers and now the lines are turned into hilarious posts.

One of them takes place at the beginning of the trailer and details a conversation between Ayushmann Khurrana and Manu Rishi Chadha. Chadha asks Khurrana, “Beta, mummy papa ko pata hai yeh? (Son, your parents know about this?). And, that line has now inspired some of the rib-tickling memes on the micro-blogging site.

We have collected some of funny meme which can tickle your funny bone.

When your relatives finds you in park while making tiktok pic.twitter.com/86T90ijxVt — Theshorttemperedguy (@TemperOrAnger) January 20, 2020

Indian aunties when they run into you while you're out on a date #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/BeQKBWKi5m — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) January 20, 2020

This, however, is not the only dialogue which captured people’s attention. It’s a conversation between Gajraj Rao and his on-screen son Jitendra Kumar which too is getting a meme treatment. In a scene, Rao says to Kumar, “beta tumhein galat faimi hui hai (son, you are under a wrong impression). And, now memes with the line are flooding Twitter.

Son to dad - beta ek Baar Sarkari Naukri lg jaegi to life set...

Dad - #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/fSvLoJPSn0 — brijesh yadav (@Brijesh007Yadav) January 20, 2020

Me : bro woh muze hi dekh rahi hai.. I think she likes me

Friend : pic.twitter.com/aogCQ7HkjI — Sahil Bhalerao ✨ (@Tera_saa) January 20, 2020

What of these memes you like the most?

