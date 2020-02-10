Malang box office day 3: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy film earns Rs 24.85 crore, Shikara collects Rs 5 crore

bollywood

Matching trade expectations, Mohit Suri’s latest film Malang has earned an estimated Rs 24.85 crore in three days of the release. The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

According to a boxofficeindia report, Malang earned an estimated Rs 9-9.25 crore on Sunday. On the other hand, the report claimed the collections of Shikara were “under Rs 2 crore”.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is a crime thriller. The film earned Rs 6.71 crore on day one. This is the third-best opening of the year for a Bollywood film after Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which had opened at Rs 15.10 crore and Street Dancer 3D which had collected Rs 10.26 crore on the day of its release. It is also the highest opening solo film for Aditya.

Sharing the day-wise collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes Rs 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: Rs 15.60 cr. India biz.”

Malang released alongside Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara and Hollywood film Birds of Prey. Malang was mostly paned by critics. “While the film is backed by some intense performances from Aditya, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, its wafer-thin plot makes you wonder why such films are still being made in Bollywood. Malang is so bad in parts that it can potentially give you a headache. Its length drags it down and what appears like an intriguing plot in the beginning soon turns limp,” read the Hindustan Times review of the film.

Taran had tweeted about Shikara, “#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: ₹ 3.05 cr. #India biz.”

