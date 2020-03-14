e-paper
Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s Radhe to continue its Mumbai shoot despite coronavirus spread: report

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Mosted Bhai will continue its shooting in Mumbai, as per schedule, despite coronavirus spread. The makers will take all necessary precautions as per WHO guidelines, a report said.

bollywood Updated: Mar 14, 2020 09:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and Disha Patani, who worked together in Bharat, are the lead pair in Radhe: Your Mosted Wanted Bhai.
Salman Khan and Disha Patani, who worked together in Bharat, are the lead pair in Radhe: Your Mosted Wanted Bhai.
         

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many filmmakers and film crews have decided to suspend filming while others continue to shoot. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will be one of those to continue with its shoot in Mumbai.

Quoting a source, the report said: “Safety guidelines as issued by the WHO (World Health Organization) will be followed on the film’s set.” The report adds that this shoot will be the film’s final leg and will take place in Mumbai. The film has already shot for portions of the film in Mumbai and Goa. The current shooting schedule will include some patchwork and a song, to be picturised on Samlan and Disha.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhudeva and will mark third-time collaboration between Salman and him. They have previously worked together in Wanted (2009) and last year’s Dabangg 3. Incidentally, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will also see Salman and Disha working together for a second time, after the success of their pairing in Bharat.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan reacts to dad Saif Ali Khan’s ‘not an absentee father’ comment: ‘He was always there without even living with us’

The dangerous spread of coronavirus has hit the film’s shooting schedule otherwise. A report in Mid Day, earlier this month, said that a shooting schedule of the film in Baku, Azerbaijan was cancelled over coronavirus. A unit source had told the publication, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.” It had added that some members of the team had already reached that country for recce but were asked to return asap.

Disha, meanwhile, is excited about working with Salman again after Bharat. Speaking about it, she had earlier told PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

