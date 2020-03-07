Salman Khan, Disha Patani cancel Radhe’s Azerbaijan shoot over coronavirus outbreak: report

bollywood

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:55 IST

The shoot of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in Azerbaijan has been cancelled. According to a report in Mid Day, the cancellation came about following the dangerous spread of coronavirus.A song and an action sequence were to be shoot there.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani were to travel to Baku in Azerbaijan via Dubai or Doha, the report says. A unit source mentioned, “Considering the coronavirus outbreak, it’s scary to travel with a large number of unit hands abroad. It doesn’t make sense. Now, it will have to be shot elsewhere.”

The report adds that some members of the crew had already left for Baku for prep for the shoot. They have reportedly been called back.

This film will be the second time Salman will work with Disha after their hit film, Bharat. Speaking about her role in the film, Disha told PTI, “Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Deeva sir. It has to do with the story and my character.”

Also read | Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

Radhe will also star Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and actor Govind Namdev. Deepak Dobriyal was to work, too, but could not owing to date issues. Speaking to PTI, he said, “We were going to collaborate on ‘Radhe’ but I couldn’t be part of it due to date issues. It was a positive role. It would be unfair now to talk about the role. We couldn’t adjust the dates as I had the promotions of Angrezi Medium and then another film of mine got pushed so things didn’t work out.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production. The film will hit theatres on Eid this year which is in May.

(With agencies inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more