Neeraj Pandey rejects any fall-out with Akshay Kumar over Crack: ‘Was not happy with the script’

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:27 IST

Neeraj Pandey and Akshay Kumar were to work in a new film Crack, announced in 2016, which the director has held off for now. It was to be a franchise on special forces. In a new report in Mumbai Mirror, the director has refuted talks that the delay may be due to a fall-out between the two.

The two have worked together on content-driven films in the past. There has been talk of a reunion. Speaking about it, Neeraj said: “There has been no fall-out with Akshay, so, why the question of a reunion? I am moving on with Chanakya (led by Ajay Devgn) and he is doing other films. It’s a great responsibility for both of us and we have to wait for the right project.”

After being announced in 2016, the psychological thriller Crack, there has been no news on it. Explaining about it, Neeraj said, “It’s on the back burner with no immediate plans of revival. I was not happy with the script, but if I manage to crack something good in the future, I might (revive it).”

Neeraj, meanwhile, saw the release of his new web series Special Ops on Hotstar Special. He directed the series along with Shivam Nair. The eight-episode Hotstar Special spy action thriller series is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real terror attacks that India has faced over the last 19 years, including the 26/11 attacks.

Speaking about it, he told IANS, “Shivam and I have directed parts of every episode but have shared credits between us -- where every alternate episode is credited.” “Every episode is like a mini-film and we have treated it with the same scale. Small trivia -- all the episodes are names of films I have grown up on and I deeply love,” he added.

Akshay was to see the release of his next film, Sooryavanshi. However, due to the spread of coronavirus and cinema halls shutting down, the film’s release has indefinitely been postponed.

(With IANS inputs)

