Shahid Kapoor’s 5 most honest confessions: From being a frustrated new father to his fights with wife Mira

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 13:32 IST

Shahid Kapoor is happy to be a married man with two kids, but has at times talked about the struggles of parenting and being a husband. The actor is happily married to Mira Rajput as the two have learnt to only see the pros of the 12-year age gap between them. Just like a normal couple, the two have their fair share of fights but continue to be one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood.

Shahid also feels he has matured after the birth of daughter Misha and son Zain. However, here are a few honest confessions by the actor which doesn’t make him any less of a good individual.

Shahid Kapoor on his daughter Misha failing to recognise him

A father’s disappointment with his child not recognising him is heartbreaking and something similar happened with Shahid who went to meet Misha after the wrap of his film, Kabir Singh. Shahid had been sporting a beard for a very long time and when he shaved off his beard and met Misha, she failed to recognise him.

Sharing the incident on No Filter Neha, he said, “She was what, one-and-a-half at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying. And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like ‘I know that voice but I don’t know this face’. I didn’t have my beard.”

Shahid about Mira: ‘Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with

Shahid was at his honest best when he opened his heart out on No Filter Neha. Talking about his chemistry with wife Mira, he said, “We can fight about everything and anything. We have very strong and different point of views. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves.”

Shahid on being a father: ‘Sometimes it’s frustrating’

Sharing the struggles of being a father and changes it brought in him, the actor once talked about how frustrating it can get to never put yourself first. He had told Filmfare in an interview, “I was pretty self-oriented till I became a parent. Though I believed I was selfless. But when I became a parent, I realized I was actually damn selfish. Now I don’t put myself first. You end up thinking about your kids and family first. Sometimes it’s nice. Sometimes it’s frustrating because you do need to put yourself first at times. Every individual needs to have their own breathing space. I struggle with it.”

Shahid’s apology to his parents: ‘Sorry for all those times I was a pr*ck’

Shahid has confessed he struggles with parenting and even found it to be frustrating at times. This has, however, made him respect his parents even more. In an interview with Filmfare, Shahid had said, “I respect my parents a lot more today than I did before I was a parent. Now I understand what all they did for me. I don’t know if it’s too late for me to apologise but through Filmfare I say, ‘Mom and dad, sorry for all those times I was a pr*ck’.”

When Shahid said the ‘F’ word on stage during IPL ceremony

Shahid confessed during his appearance on No Filter Neha that he ended up saying the ‘F’ word on stage during an IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata. The actor says while the word isn’t audible in the videos, the viewers managed to figure it out. As the event was held soon after heavy rains, the actor suffered a fall while climbing the stairs leading to the stage ahead of his performance and blurted out the ‘F’ word as a reflex action.

