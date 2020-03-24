Frustrated Akshay Kumar takes covidiots to task in new video: ‘I am so angry, forgive me if I say anything rude’

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 18:10 IST

Akshay Kumar rarely loses his cool but if there has ever been a valid reason to get angry, it’s this. The actor shared a new video on Twitter on Tuesday, expressing his frustration at those who just won’t stay home, even in the face of a deadly pandemic.

In the video, Akshay is seen in his home gym, telling people that everyone should get serious about self-isolation, otherwise ‘everything will be over’. “Every time I talk about what’s in my heart with politeness but today I am so angry, forgive me if I end up saying anything rude,” he opens by saying in the video. “Have some people really lost it? Who here doesn’t understand the word lockdown?,” he added.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk 🙏🏻#StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc pic.twitter.com/G0Nms9hYoP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 24, 2020

Akshay, with frustration in his voice, says that lockdown doesn’t mean going out on the streets to kill time. “You think you are so brave. All this will get you in trouble. You’ll end up in a hospital and make your family sick too... No one will be left. Use your brain, I beg you,” he says. Akshay adds that he does dangerous stunts in movies but the pandemic has left him scared for his life.

“At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don’t be selfish and venture out, you’re putting others lives at risk #StayAtHomeSaveLives. @mybmc,” he wrote in his tweet.

With the lockdown due to coronavirus extended to 20 states and Union Territories, curfew was imposed in Punjab, Maharashtra and Puducherry on Monday as state governments acted with a sense of urgency to strictly enforce the restrictions on movement of people, deploying police on streets, sealing borders and booking violators.

Similar lockdowns were imposed in many districts of six other states and UTs, but concerns mounted that people were not following the restrictions, prompting the Centre to ask the states to take strict legal action against those defying the restrictions and increasing the risk of community transmission as the number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to above 430.

On Sunday, the country observed a day of janta curfew but soon after 5pm, large crowds took to streets in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and other cities. They banged utensils, clapped and created a ruckus at a time when the entire world has been told by health organisations to stay at home and in isolation.

