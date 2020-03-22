Janta curfew: Akshay Kumar, ‘neighbour’ Hrithik Roshan clang plates to applaud emergency health workers

bollywood

Actors Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan came together to express gratitude towards emergency services providers as they fight against the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday at 5pm citizens across the country took to their balconies, doorsteps and windows to applaud health workers, police, government employees who are working hard to control spread of the disease.

Akshay shared a video of himself and Hrithik, perched on top of a platform next to their beach houses in Mumbai. Both of then were seen clanging utensils and clapping. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala was also seen with them. At the beach, a few men were gathered and were seen making videos of the actors.

“5mins at 5pm :With my neighbours,taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home & working tirelessly to keep us safe.Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work #JanataCurfew #BreakCorona @iHrithik #SajidNadiadwala,” Akshay wrote on Twitter.

Their fans applauded their video. “That’s how a responsible superstar can set the example! Kudos to @akshaykumar Always ready to support initiative which will help the nation! Love you sir!,” wrote a fan. “So nice to see three of u coming together for good act yet keeping safe distance from each other which needs to be followed by everyone at this difficult time,” read another comment.

Other stars such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar also took to their balconies to express their thanks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus infection. Modi had urged people to express their gratitude to doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces etc. who are risking their lives to keep the nation healthy.

