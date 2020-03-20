Coronavirus outbreak: Akshay Kumar urges fans to follow social distancing, calls quarantine stamp a ‘badge of honour’

bollywood

Akshay Kumar appealed to his fans and followers to stay indoors, amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially if they had just returned from a foreign trip and were advised to be under quarantine. The actor shared a video on Twitter and hit out at the people who chose to disregard the ‘home quarantine’ stamp given to them at the Mumbai airport.

“I’m at home and I hope you all are watching me from your respective homes, and if you are outside, then it is for some very important work. Right now, it is important for everyone to ask themselves, ‘Is my going out necessary? Is my going out safe for myself and the people around me?’ You must be thinking why I am asking so many questions. Let me tell you. Those at the Mumbai airport, who have just returned and were declared ‘low risk’ after being tested for coronavirus, were given a stamp on their hand and asked to be in quarantine and maintain social distancing for two weeks as a precautionary measure. But believe it or not, despite getting the ‘home quarantined’ stamp, some of these travellers are not only going to different parts of the city but also the country. They are attending weddings, going on holidays, going to crowded places and parties. What kind of mentality is this? What are these people unable to understand?” the actor said in the clip.

Akshay said that in order to win the race against coronavirus, people must stay put in their homes. “Coronavirus is not on a vacation, it is working overtime and spreading at a rapid pace. It is ahead of us in this race but the race is not yet over. Coronavirus has not yet won the race and we still have a chance to come out ahead. We have to win this. If you are trying to win this race, then do not let the efforts of doctors, nurses, municipal corporations, government authorities, police and many others go in vain. This is the first-ever race in which the winner will be the one who will stay put. He will not only win the race himself but also make others win. We will either all win this race together or lose together,” he said.

Showering praise on the initiative of the ‘home quarantined’ stamp, Akshay said, “This stamp that is being put by the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) is a badge of honour because not only are you protecting yourself but many others. One who saves the lives of many must be respected. It is just for a few weeks, things will soon return to normalcy. Someone said after a lot of thought, ‘Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (Staying alive is above all else).’”

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please 🙏🏻 #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has shot up to 223 in India, with the virus claiming the lives of four people. In the wake of the pandemic, the release of Akshay’s next, Sooryavanshi, has been indefinitely pushed. The film was earlier scheduled to release on March 23.

“We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID - 19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience... And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right... After all, safety comes first,” a statement shared by Akshay on his social media accounts read.

