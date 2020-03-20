Coronavirus lockdown: Varun Dhawan whips up an omelette, Arjun Kapoor gets fresh air on terrace. See pics

bollywood

The coronavirus lockdown has made several Bollywood celebrities look at different ways to keep themselves fit and occupied as they stay in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. While Arjun Kapoor now does cardio on his terrace to get some fresh air, filmmaker Onir has started cooking by himself as he chose to send his house help on leave.

Jacqueline Fernandez is also working out at home to keep fit. She shared a video of her surya namaskar which is a part of her yoga routine and captioned it, “This is 1 surya namaskar, 20 mins you can do 20 and it’s a great workout! I do 108 yoga to the rescue!!!”

Arjun Kapoor shared a video in his Insta stories as he walked around on the terrace “to get a bit of oxygen and sun and get a bit of cardio”. Talking about how they are lucky to get an opportunity to keep indoors as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus outbreak, he says “we got to stay together but stay separately. We can still move around a little bit to whatever capacity we have.” The actor has been bingeing on movies during his stay at home and watched Leonardo DiCaprio’s Revenant last night. He had earlier shared a glimpse of him watching Hera Pheri.

Sonali Bendre posted a selfie with a book and a steriliser kept in front of her on Instagram. Calling the two items her buddies these days, she wrote in caption, “Day 6 of self isolation: This is all I’m doing the whole day... hanging out with my buddies - my sanitiser and my books, also most importantly, eating right to improve my immunity! Tell me what you’re doing? #StaySafe #StayHome.”

Varun Dhawan is also using good use of his time to try his hands at cooking. The actor made an omelette for himself and showed it on his Instagram stories. He says in the video, “I used to cook a lot actually.”

Filmmaker Onir shared a video from the kitchen as he made paranthas by himself. Talking about giving a paid leave to his house help, he wrote, “Asked my house help to stay home and take care of her family ... so I made Alu Paratha for Ma Baba for breakfast . Was not bad #DoingPositiveThingsintimesOfCoronaVirus. What are you doing ? Stay positive and happy and careful people.”

Asked my house help to stay home and take care of her family ... so I made Alu Paratha for Ma Baba for breakfast . Was not bad 😁 #DoingPositiveThingsintimesOfCoronaVirus. What are you doing ? Stay positive and happy and careful people ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QxusVx70hC — Onir (@IamOnir) March 19, 2020

Back home in Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas are living in self-quarantine. Nick recently shared a video from his playtime with Gino, their German Shephard. It seems even the animals are bored of sitting at home as Nick throws a ball for him to catch but Gino runs behind it only to again sit down while showing no interest in the game.

