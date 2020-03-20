Kartik Aaryan’s coronavirus monologue has Bollywood impressed, actor says ‘corona bas karo na’ in viral video

bollywood

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:05 IST

Kartik Aaryan’s latest 2 minutes 24 seconds-long monologue about the importance of social distancing in fighting the coronavirus pandemic is a hit on social media. The actor, who shot to fame with his monologue in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has addressed the issue of people getting cranky while staying at home when it’s all they ever wanted.

The target of the actor’s monologue were people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others. Talking about how people continue to go on morning walks, ice-cream date in free time, he says in the monologue, “It’s not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won’t stop.”

He says one should be ready as the virus spread could get bigger in the coming days. He also asked people to, at least, take American immunologist, Anthony Fauci, seriously, who has advised people to stay at home. “Don’t party, don’t travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other,” he says.

Also read: Self help in times of coronavirus: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone’s top tips to keep you occupied during self-quarantine

Making a fervent appeal to his fans to stay indoors, Kartik shared it with the caption, “#CoronaStopKaroNa. My Appeal in my Style Social Distancing is the only solution, yet @narendramodi we are with you, Sir !!”

The video has gone viral and is being shared widely on the social platforms. Many Bollywood celebrities hailed the actor for his style of spreading awareness against Covid-19. Kriti Sanon called it “Fabbbb” while Varun Dhawan wrote “Superb” in their reaction to the post. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Lage Raho” whereas his actor cousin Janhvi Kapoor called it “Iconic”. Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, “Superbbbb!!!! This is how it’s done.” Kartik’s Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Guru Randhawa and many others also praised the actor for his performance.

Follow @htshowbiz for more