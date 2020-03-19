Self help in times of coronavirus: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone’s top tips to keep you occupied during self-quarantine

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 12:34 IST

As many sit at home in self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities are sharing ideas about how they can make the best use of their time at home. All from Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to Ayushmann Khurrana have picked up their favourite hobbies as all shoots and film releases stand cancelled to stem the spread the of Covid-19.

While Salman Khan has returned to sketching, Alia is using her time to read and Arjun is banking on the movies he has on his bucket list. Here are some of the brilliant ideas fielded by Bollywood celebs for those self-isolating:

1. Salman Khan takes up sketching

Salman Khan is back to what he loves -- charcoal sketches and painting. The actor shared a video in which he draws a sketch of a man and woman and said, “The way we dress -- this is perhaps the best thing our culture has ever done.”

Salman Khan makes a sketch, Katrina Kaif plays a guitar at home.

2. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal turn work from home to workout at home

Several actors including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Rakul Preet Singh have been working out at home as gyms remained shut all across Mumbai. Katrina even shared a series of workout videos, complete with instructions, for her fans to remain fit even without a gym or a trainer. Rakul’s picture from her yoga at home is nothing less than inspirational.

3. Deepika leads the way to maintain productivity at home

Deepika has started a series of pictures from her productivity at home in the times of Covid-19. She earlier gave a sneak-peek into her wardrobe cleaning session, which was recently followed by a picture from her self-care routine. She promises to come up with many more ideas in the coming days.

4. Alia Bhatt has all the time to read

Alia took a birthday break at a resort with her sister and few friends and is now home in self-quarantine. She recently posted a picture as she sat to finish reading a book.

5. Katrina takes up singing

Besides focusing on her fitness routine, Katrina has also been working on her musical skills. The actor has shared a glimpse of herself playing a guitar and will soon be releasing her home-made music video.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s family paints together.

6. Ayushmann Khurrana is painting with wife, kids

Ayushmann, who has been working round the year for back to back releases, is making up for lost time with his kids. He sat to paint with his wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer and daughter Varushka and shared their works of art on social media. The actor, who played a gay man in his latest release -- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, made a gender fluid painting during their joint art at home session.

7. Relish home-cooked desserts like Kareena Kapoor

As shoot for all films and shows have bee cancelled, a few actors are taking it as a break to binge on their favourite delicacies without worrying about piling a few kgs. A look at Kareena relishing gajar ka halwa is enough to make her followers to head to the kitchen and cook up their favourite dish during their self-isolation.

8. Arjun Kapoor binge watches movies

Arjun Kapoor has taken the most followed route of binge-watching movies in self-quarantine. He had even shared a glimpse of all the blue-ray movies stacked up in his cabinet which will prove to be his saviour for next two weeks.

Kangana Ranaut with her nephew, Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara, Tusshar Kapoor with son Laksshya.

9. Spend time with family

Kangana is back to Manali whereas Sonam Kapoor has flown from London to spend time with her family but only after serving her time in self-quarantine. Neha Dhupia has also gone to live with her mother and Radhika Apte has wrapped up her work to spend time with husband Benedict in London.

10.Spend time with kids like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit

Akshay Kumar would have been busy with the promotions of his film Sooryavanshi, which was scheduled to release on March 24 but has been postponed indefinitely. The actor is now chatting away his time with daughter Nitara as his writer wife Twinkle Khanna struggles to keep the little one entertained at home. Twinkle had earlier shared a picture from her reading session with Nitara. Madhuri Dixit and Ayushmann are also spending quality time with their kids at home as schools remain shut in various states.

