Hrithik Roshan reveals films he would do all over again: ZNMD, War and Dhoom 2

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 20:37 IST

Recently, on being asked which movie Hrithik Roshan would love to do all over again from his, he replied saying that if the opportunity arises he would do Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War and Dhoom 2.

Hrithik feels that he can do movies that involved an ensemble cast all over again. Throwing some light on why he would pick these particular movies, Hrithik shares, “I think all the films that I have done which were either 2 hero films or ensemble films are experiences which I cherish the most - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, even War with Tiger, Dhoom 2. So all the films, where there’s been an ensemble and lot of actors came together as friends to make a film will be the films I would do all over again.”

Hrithik owned 2019 with his performances in Super 30 and War. While WAR became the highest opener of 2019, his remarkable portrayal of Anand Kumar in Super 30 earned him a Best Actor award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Hrithik recently came in support of an individual who was asked to not to give a presentation in class due to stuttering issue. The Bollywood star said that stuttering should never hold him back from dreaming big.

A social media user wrote: “My cousin who has a stuttering issue, was giving a presentation in his class when the HOD/lecturer told him *if u cannot speak properly maybe u shouldnt study* in front of the entire class. He hasn’t come out of his room since this incident.” Hrithik, who himself had a speech disorder known as stammering and overcame his problem through speech therapy classes, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “Please tell your cousin that that professor and his judgement both are irrelevant.

