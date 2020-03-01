e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan has plans for Hollywood, signed by US agency Gersh

Hrithik Roshan has plans for Hollywood, signed by US agency Gersh

Hrithik Roshan has signed a US-based agency which will see him doing more global content.

bollywood Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hrithik Roshan has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh.
Hrithik Roshan has been signed by US-based agency, Gersh.
         

It seems Hollywood is the way to go for Hindi cinema’s top stars. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who delivered the successful War and Super 30 in 2019, has now been signed by US-based agency, Gersh. Deadline reported that the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

“Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today,” Amrita was quoted by Deadline as saying.

“With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world,” she said. The agency will introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

Hrithik made his debut with the blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in 2000. His filmography includes Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Krissh franchise. His War has emerged as the biggest hit of 2019.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra emerged as a global star with the ABC show Quantico and Dwayne Johnson film Baywatch under her belt. Priyanka has a slate of interesting projects that include a Netflix adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s award-winning book, The While Tiger. Deepika Padukone also made inroads in the industry with Vin Diesel film, xXx. While there is speculation she might do its sequel, there is no confirmation yet.

tags
top news
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
Security tightened, Section 144 imposed in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
‘May never be excited again about a crowd’: US President Trump on India visit
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Rashmi Thackeray is Sena mouthpiece Saamana’s new editor
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
Centre to push development schemes for individuals in J&K, Ladakh
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
India vs NZ LIVE: Wagner castles Rahane, India 4 down as lead cross 70
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
British PM Boris Johnson announces engagement, expecting baby with fiancée
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
How you delete media files in WhatsApp
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news