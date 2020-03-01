Hrithik Roshan has plans for Hollywood, signed by US agency Gersh

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:03 IST

It seems Hollywood is the way to go for Hindi cinema’s top stars. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who delivered the successful War and Super 30 in 2019, has now been signed by US-based agency, Gersh. Deadline reported that the agency will represent Hrithik along with celebrity management firm, KWAN, in India and manager Amrita Sen.

“Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today,” Amrita was quoted by Deadline as saying.

“With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world,” she said. The agency will introduce Hrithik to Hollywood and create projects to be shot in India.

Hrithik made his debut with the blockbuster Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in 2000. His filmography includes Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Koi... Mil Gaya, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Guzaarish, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Agneepath and Krissh franchise. His War has emerged as the biggest hit of 2019.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra emerged as a global star with the ABC show Quantico and Dwayne Johnson film Baywatch under her belt. Priyanka has a slate of interesting projects that include a Netflix adaptation of Arvind Adiga’s award-winning book, The While Tiger. Deepika Padukone also made inroads in the industry with Vin Diesel film, xXx. While there is speculation she might do its sequel, there is no confirmation yet.