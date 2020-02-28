Hrithik Roshan shares ‘enjoying the calm’ photo, Tiger Shroff says ‘you are the storm’

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan is enjoying a holiday. On Friday, the actor shared two pictures and it appears they are from his time in Dubai.

Sharing them, he wrote: “Looking for the storm. Meanwhile. Enjoy the calm.” In the pictures, Hrithik, looking much leaner than his normal self, can be seen looking towards the open expanse of the sea. He is casually dressed -- a white track bottom with sleeveless hoodie jacket. He has a cap on and is wearing dark glasses. The post got a lot of love from fans and his colleagues. Tiger Shroff wrote back: “You are the storm”.

Hrithik Roshan shared these new pictures.

Hrithik and Tiger starred in one of the biggest block busters of 2019, War. The film, which pitted the two against each other, starred Hrithik as a commando who goes rogue. Tiger is tasked with the job of bringing him back. Speaking about the success of his two films, War and Super 30, in 2019, Hrithik had told Hindustan Times, “The success of War, Super 30 or any other movie teaches you only one thing — following your heart and working hard is the best way to work. It reaffirmed my faith in my instincts. Professionally, it has been a celebratory year. We had a small celebration with the team of War after it crossed ₹300 crore. And for Super 30, I had a lovely dinner with Anand (Kumar, the mathematician on whose life the film is based) sir and my family.”

War was appreciated for its action, mostly. The Hindustan Times review said, “The one element that you get in abundance in War is beautifully-choreographed action. The first half has these sequences in plenty and it only gets better in the second half. Shot at exotic international locales like Morocco and Portugal, as well as Delhi and Kerala, the film excels in the action department. War gives a callback to action extravaganzas such as Mission Impossible and Fast & Furious, and Hrithik’s earlier outings Dhoom 2 and Bang Bang.”

