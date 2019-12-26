Hrithik Roshan on Super 30, War: ‘Professionally, it has been a celebratory year’

bollywood

At the beginning of 2019, no one would have thought how big an impact Hrithik Roshan was going to make with his films. First came Super 30, which saw him strip all the sexiness that one associated with his Greek God image. His portrayal of a mathematician from Bihar, who trains underprivileged IIT aspirants, won hearts and the box office alike. And then, he flexed his muscles to deliver a monster hit with the action film War, which has emerged as the highest grosser of the year. Clearly, 2019 couldn’t have ended on a better note for the 45-year-old. Excerpts:

Super 30 must have been an emotionally tough journey. Before it released, did you have any clue about what fate it will meet?

The journey of Super 30 wasn’t particularly easy because of some tough but important calls that we had to take. As for its fate, of course I had major doubts whether it would work at all, yet I had no choice but to do it because I felt so much emotion and love for this film. Every day on set, I was living life at its best. I was stimulated, passionate and woke up with infallible conviction in my heart about the day’s work. Step by step, it started becoming something so inspirational and moving. And then, the magic that a film like Super 30 created at the box office was heartening to witness.

And you were back in your macho avatar in War. What did its success mean to you?

The success of War, Super 30 or any other movie teaches you only one thing — following your heart and working hard is the best way to work. It reaffirmed my faith in my instincts. Professionally, it has been a celebratory year. We had a small celebration with the team of War after it crossed ₹300 crore. And for Super 30, I had a lovely dinner with Anand (Kumar, the mathematician on whose life the film is based) sir and my family.

Is the box office a deciding factor for you when you sign a film?

Well, by now, I know which characters and traits work at the box office, so I could easily open shop and keep selling them one by one. Or I could keep exploring extremes and unchartered territory as I’ve been doing. As an actor, with my last three films, I’ve found a certain composure now in front of the camera. So, in fact, it would be a great time to explore even more with newer worlds and characters to see how I’d approach them.

Even after the success you’ve achieved, is there something that still intimidates Hrithik the star?

Self-doubt, fear, and uncertainties go hand-in-hand with growth and happiness. These are just signs of living an inspired, stimulated life.

Has your stardom ever come in the way of you portraying any character?

No, because I’ve never let stardom overpower the actor in me. It’s too fickle for it to be taken seriously.

You’ve been voted as the sexiest Asian male of the decade in a UK poll. How do these ‘sexy’ tags given to you repeatedly make you feel? It’s embarrassingly flattering. However, I see such tags and titles as a compliment and am thankful for them. It’s also encouraging as it makes me feel like I must have done at least something right!

What’s coming up next? There is speculation about War being turned into a franchise…

Well, it does have the scope, but you should ask this question to Adi (Aditya Chopra, producer) and Sid (Sidharth Anand, director). They are the best people to answer this.

What is the update on the Satte Pe Satta remake and Krrish 4?

I think we should wait for official announcements and stop speculating.

