CAA protests: Hrithik Roshan expresses concern over ‘unrest’, Ananya Panday says ‘I am not that well informed to take a stand’

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 19:49 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan has expressed concern over the current situation and protests in distinctive areas of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, on Wednesday. The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter to raise his concern on the ongoing situation in the capital, and wrote, “As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world’s youngest democracy.”

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

Parent of two kids, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, said that he was saddened and concerned by the unrest across educational institutions as a parent and citizen of the country. Expressing optimism, the actor also prayed for the restoration of peace in the country.

Actor Ananya Panday was also asked about her take on the protests. Speaking to Zoom, she said, “I completely believe in peace and non-violence. We should respect all religions and just believe in peace, kindness and harmony. We all should live happily.”

“I think it’s very important to use your voice and use your voice responsibly. But, having said that, I think you should have all the knowledge before you do that. And I think when it comes to politics, I am not that well informed to take a stand. I know I am an actor and whatever I say people are going to get influenced by that... and you know something I am going to say is going to impact a lot of people, so I would only like to speak once I know all the facts and information.”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra are hosting a peaceful protest to show solidarity with Jamia students, who were beaten by Delhi Police on Thursday.

