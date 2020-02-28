Shah Rukh Khan is the perfect husband as he visits wife Gauri’s store, gets clicked with her girl gang. Watch

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 08:46 IST

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that he is the perfect husband in a video that is doing the rounds on social media. The actor was visiting his wife Gauri Khan’s store when his love and respect for her was captured on camera.

In the video that is going viral online, Shah Rukh is seen standing at a door, listening to Gauri intently before following her. Next, we see Gauri graciously leading him away from the door. The video also shows SRK posing with Gauri and several other women for the shutterbugs. While Shah Rukh looks his coolest in a grey T-shirt, jeans and a brown half jacket, Gauri is wearing a gorgeous black dress with a slit.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have been married for 28 years. They have three kids--sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana-- together. Shah Rukh has never shied away from displaying his love and care for Gauri. Last year, he was seen holding the train of Gauri’s dress at a fashion event.

"Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else". Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay pic.twitter.com/7mWCCuHmBz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 27, 2019

Last year, SRK had shared a picture with wife Gauri Khan on the occasion of World Theatre Day and wrote, “Being with you is like being on Stage. There’s so much light, I can’t see anything else. Curiosity to know New, Humility to accept u will never know if fully...makes u an actor. #WorldTheaterDay.”

Recently, SRK made an appearance at the La Trobe University to felicitate a PhD student. He presented the Shah Rukh Khan La Trobe University PhD Scholarship to Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi, a female researcher from Thrissur, Kerala.

“I am a big believer in education. I truly believe that the way forward for any country, any family, city, state is by educating itself more and more. There is never an end to education. I’ve come to realise the more I know, I figure out, the less I understand. It’s very important to keep educating ourselves for the rest of our lives,” SRK had said at the event.

