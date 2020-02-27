After breakup with Melvin Louis, Sana Khan breaks down at Special Ops trailer launch. Watch video

tv

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Sana Khan could not hold back her tears at the trailer launch of Neeraj Pandey’s web series Special Ops on Wednesday. In a video shared online, she is seen thanking the director for giving her the opportunity, before she breaks down.

Sana tries to compose herself but is unable to stop crying. The audience applauds her and the host of the event tells her, “It absolutely happens, we are humans.” Her co-star Gautami Kapoor then consoles her.

Sana has been in an emotional state ever since her breakup with choreographer Melvin Louis. She has accused him of cheating with multiple women, many of whom have featured in his dance videos.

In a live session on Instagram, Sana said that everything was hunky-dory in the first four months of their relationship but when the month of Ramzan began and she mostly stayed at home for prayers, Melvin began cheating on her. She also claimed that he restricted her from talking to people and taking up projects, even as he was being unfaithful to her.

Sana said that she has met the women that Melvin was cheating on her with, and they even complimented the two of them and called them a “cute couple”. She questioned the upbringing of these women, who were nice to her face and wrecked her relationship behind her back.

According to Sana, Melvin’s family turned a blind eye to his philandering ways. She said that after finding out that he was unfaithful to her, she called his mother up in tears. “I was crying and howling,” she said, revealing that his mother casually replied, “Yeh sab hota hai (These things happen).”

Melvin, meanwhile, has not directly spoken about their breakup. However, he has hit out at her through cryptic posts on Instagram.

