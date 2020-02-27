Paras Chhabra slams ex Akanksha Puri, says she was acting ‘heartbroken’ but had ‘heavy makeup’ on

tv

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra has lashed out at his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and said that she was looking “stupid” in her video interview where she acted heartbroken about their breakup but had “heavy makeup” on. He also said that it would be better if she kept her distance from him.

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Paras was asked if he met Akanksha after the eviction, to which he said, “Jo bina mile itni baat kar raha hai, woh milne ke baad aur kitni baat karega (If she is saying so much without even meeting me, just think of how much she will say after meeting me)? So, it’s better she stays away from me.”

Paras made headlines for his closeness with Mahira Sharma on Bigg Boss 13. While Akanksha initially maintained that it was his strategy to grab eyeballs on the show, she later expressed reservations about their increasing intimacy.

“If it was my strategy and she knew about it, then why has she reacted this way? If it was a planned thing toh aisa reaction aana hi nahi chahiye tha (then she should not have reacted like this at all). Aur jo cheez planned nahi thi usse planned dikhakar aap kya prove karna chah rahe ho (What are you trying to prove by showing something that was not planned)? In fact, I was laughing at her video interview, where she is behaving all heartbroken due to our breakup and while doing that, she has heavy makeup on - how stupid was that looking!” he said.

Akanksha claimed that Paras wanted to marry her after Bigg Boss 13 ended, but she asked him to wait as she felt that he should focus on his career. Paras refuted this and said, “I really don’t know what all she has spoken behind me. If I would have made any such commitment to her family then they must have surely come ahead to talk about it. But after whatever I saw in the video where she is talking all nasty things about me, even if I would have told her family that I’ll marry her, I wouldn’t have.”

Paras, who has Akanksha’s name tattooed on his wrist, said that he would get it covered. “I haven’t got the time to get it covered. But the first thing after this interview, will be that. I will go and get it covered,” he said.

It looks like Paras has completely moved on after his breakup with Akanksha. He is currently looking for a bride in Colors’ new reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

