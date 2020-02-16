Akanksha Puri on break-up with Paras Chhabra: ‘I moved out the day he disrespected me’

tv

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 18:48 IST

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri has reacted to his participation in upcoming reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where he will be looking for a suitable match for himself. She has said that she had ‘moved out of the relationship’ the day he had disrespected her on the show.

Paras had said in his post-finale interview that he broke up with her as she “spilled personal details to media”. On being asked about their break-up, Akanksha told Pinkvilla in an interview, “I moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over ..but I am not someone who will ever talk s**t about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships doesn’t happen everyday. I give my heart and soul and value every relationship in my life.”

She claimed of having no regrets and would cherish all the time they have spent together. She expressed happiness over his achievements and wished him all the best for his future endeavours.

She said, “I believe it’s very important for a girl to maintain her dignity..and I want to move ahead with a lot of dignity,” and added that it will be very difficult for her “to believe or trust any guy in future”.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra reveals he broke up with Akanksha Puri as she ‘spilled personal details to media’

Paras had told the publication in an earlier interview, “If during my absence, she can spill out personal details in the media, then it is crystal clear that we cannot have a future together. So, it is better to move on in life, and embrace positivity.”

Paras and fellow Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill will be looking for their respective life partners on upcoming reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. However, he made it clear that even if he likes a girl on the show, the final decision will be taken by his mother.

Follow @htshowbiz for more