Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra accepts Rs 10 lakh, quits Salman Khan show during finale

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:27 IST

Even as Bigg Boss 13 grand finale began Saturday, Paras Chhabra was the first one to walk out of the finalists’ group of top six contestants leaving behind Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh in the race for the Bigg Boss winner’s trophy.

Much like every season, the finalists are offered a bag full of money. One among the contestants can pick the bag, talk about their reason for picking it and quit the game. The contestants are informed about the amount inside the bag only after someone chooses to quit the game. Paras chose to quit the game even as his mom kept nodding her head in disbelief. He said he came to the show at his own will and wanted to leave on his own terms, therefore chose to quit. He added that he has a strong feeling that Arti Singh may win the show.

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill’s father denounces Mujhse Shadi Karoge, says instead of Katrina Kaif, channel is turning his daughter into Rakhi Sawant

The finale episode will see all the contestants lining up for special performances. Salman began the episode with a dance on some of his hit songs, including Swag Se Swagat and Slow Motion Mei. Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be seen recreating their journey; they will also have a hilarious take on their violent fights inside the house.

After Bigg Boss, Paras will be seen on yet another reality show on the same channel. Titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the show will begin airing from Monday and also have Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, both Shehnaaz and Paras will search for their partners but won’t marry on the show. It will feature a celeb list for the participants.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also be seen on the finale along with Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna. He will promote his upcoming show on Bigg Boss 13 finale.

Follow @htshowbiz for more