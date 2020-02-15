Bigg Boss 13 Finale Live Updates: Arti Singh calls Manmohan Singh as Manmohan Desai, Twitter erupts

As Salman Khan returns to host the Bigg Boss 13 finale episode on Saturday, one of the six finalists will walk out with the winner’s trophy. Six contestants have made it to the BB 13 finale after more than four months in the house -- Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh. are the top finalists.

This is the longest running season in the history of the reality show as it went on air on September 29 last year and concludes on February 15. From special dance performances, fun acts to several celebrity guests joining Salman on stage, the finale episode has a lot to look forward to.

Catch all the Bigg Boss 13 finale highlights here:

9:53 PM IST Arti Singh calls former PM Manmohan Singh as Manmohan Desai Salman Khan and Twitter couldn’t stop laughing when contestant Arti Singh called former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as Manmohan Desai. Twitter was quick to term it as Arti’s Alia Bhatt moment.





9:50 PM IST Sunil Grover transforms into Shah Rukh, Donald Trump Sunil Grover took potshots at Bigg Boss and the contestants as he dressed up as US President Donald Trump, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji. His final take was as Salman himself.





9:45 PM IST Salman asks if Himanshi met Asim’s parents Salman wanted to know from Himanshi if she has met Asim’s parents. The two had earlier confessed their feelings for each other.





9:40 PM IST Paras Chhabra talks about Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Paras Chhabra says he doesn’t know what kind of girls will come on his upcoming reality show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.





9:37 PM IST Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill if she will chose the trophy or Sidharth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill says she wants to take the Bigg Boss 13 trophy home because she doesn’t want to disappoint her fans.





9:35 PM IST Shehnaaz Gill on her upcoming show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: ‘Let’s see if I find a good guy. What if I flip’ Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla tell Salman that they were not fighting. Salman asks about Shehnaaz about her upcoming reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and she replies, “Dekhte hain ajha ladka milta hai to. Waha na flip kar jayein (Let’s see if I find a good guy. What if I flip there).”





9:30 PM IST Salman Khan introduces contestants to their parents Salman welcomes contestants’ parents. Rashami says she is talking to her mother after more than a year.





9:25 PM IST Asim Riaz’s mother says he is already a winner for her Asim Riaz’s mother breaks down and says she is waiting to hug him. She says he is already a winner for reaching such a big platform.





9:21 PM IST Bigg Boss shows video clips of contestants’ parents Bigg Boss contestants fail to control their emotions as they are shown video clips of their parents talking about their childhood. Shehnaaz Gill’s father says he regrets scolding her for becoming a model. Sidharth Shukla’s mom says she is happy that he has learnt cooking in the Bigg Boss house.





9:18 PM IST Bigg Boss talks to top 6 contestants Bigg Boss mentions how Rashami Desai had to deal with a personal issue on the show. Bigg Boss says the contestants will not be seen fighting with each other anymore.





9:12 PM IST Sidharth Shukla cheers Shehnaaz Gill who is upset as the show comes to an end Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have an argument over a trivial issue. He tries to calm her down. She is upset about the show coming to an end. He cheers her up. The contestants are finally set to come out in the garden area which is decked up for the finale.





9:10 PM IST Salman Khan says this season was high on ‘chots (injuries)’ and votes Salman Khan talks about Bigg Boss 13 about how this season was known for injuries suffered by several contestants and the number of votes that were cast by the viewers.





9:05 PM IST Salman Khan introduces the six finalists Salman Khan introduces six finalists: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh.





9:02 PM IST Salman Khan begins the show with a dance performance Salman Khan begins the show with a hilarious dance performance. He watches his own moments from previous episodes and fails to control his laughter.





8:50 PM IST Here's Sidharth Shukla's journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house Sidharth Shukla will set the Bigg Boss 13 stage on fire with his dance performance. Here is a recap of his stay in the house.











8:46 PM IST Paras Chhabra walks away with Rs 10 lakh, Arti Singh evicted in Bigg Boss 13 finale? According to insider account The Khabri, Paras Chhabra will walk away with Rs 10 lakh cash prize, and Arti Singh will be the first to be eliminated in the Bigg Boss 13 finale. Read more here





8:43 PM IST Rashami Desai evicted? Watch promo Rashami Desai performs to Ang Laga Le with Sidharth Shukla. Watch video



