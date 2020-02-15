Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh is voted out of the show, 4 finalists left

tv

Arti Singh has been voted out of the Bigg Boss 13 finale on Saturday. She was seen as one of the most humble and polite contestants on the show. ‘Well played Arti, very proud of you,Arti. All of us are, your family, us, everyone is very proud of you. Outstanding! You’ve played the game with so much dignity,’ said Salman as he announced the exit.

During her entire journey on Bigg Boss 13, Arti faced several challenges and even had a panic attack on the show. However, she made sure she never abused anyone or got below the belt in their altercations.

She had a rather strong bond with Sidharth Shukla who is among the top contenders for winning the reality show. Even after Sidharth got abusive during his fights, Arti maintained cordial relations with him. She has even defended him claiming he is very logical in his arguments and therefore she cannot refute his claims.

Inside the house, Arti had also revealed that she had a history of depression and even faced a rape attempt. However, her brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek had on Saturday refuted the claim saying that she spoke a little too much in the heat of the moment. He added that Arti was sceptical when she got the offer for Bigg Boss. Claiming she has been low on confidence, he said, “She is also very sensitive and reacts to smallest of things.Both things could have had her out of the show pretty soon. When I dropped her for the show, I was not confident she will stay there for so long. She carried on for one month, even had a panic attack and we were scared she would get unwell and be out of the game. I am very happy for her journey as she maintained her dignity. She did not share her bed, did not allow her character to be questioned. I would have been asked about it if she did anything wrong in there.”

Salman began the episode with a montage of visuals from his own appearance on the show this year. He then danced to some of his own hit songs. The finale also saw comedian Sunil Grover, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants Karan Patel, Tejaswini Prakash, Adaa Khan and Karishma Tanna perform on stage and promote their own shows.

This is the longest running season in the history of the reality show as it went on air on September 29 last year and concludes on February 15.

