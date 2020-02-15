Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh did not face any rape attempt, claims brother Krushna Abhishek

tv

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has claimed that his sister and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh did not face any rape attempt and she may have said such things in flow. However, he said the attempt was about to happen and the guy ran away. During a task on the show, Arti had revealed that she faced rape attempt in her own house when a house help tried to attack her.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Krushna said, “Wo flow flow mein kuch zyada hi keh gayi. Uspe kisi tareeke ka attempt nahi hua tha. Uspe attempt hone wala tha aur wo ladka bhaag gaya. Uspe FIR bhi hui thi. Fir uska koi ata pata nahi tha, police ne bhi dhundne ki koshish ki. (She said a bit too much in flow. There was no such attempt on her, it was about to happen and the boy ran away. An FIR was also filed but he could not be traced even after police tried to search for him).”

Krushna said Arti was sceptical when she got the offer for Bigg Boss. Claiming she has been low on confidence, he said, “She is also very sensitive and reacts to smallest of things.Both things could have had her out of the show pretty soon. When I dropped her for the show, I was not confident she will stay there for so long. She carried on for one month, even had a panic attack and we were scared she would get unwell and be out of the game. I am very happy for her journey as she maintained her dignity. She did not share her bed, did not allow her character to be questioned. I would have been asked about it if she did anything wrong in there,” he added.

He also talked about Sidharth Shukla and his aggression. “Wo aag aur koyla kha ke andar gaya tha (He ate fire and coal before entering the house). He has so much aggression, he gets angry at every thing. It’s not about my sister, it is about a woman. He used to talk to Arti with such disrespect and would also save her. Then I realised he has been supporting her, he often saves her. Maybe it is his strategy. That’s why I did not say anything to him when I went inside the house.”

Krushna’s wife and actor Kashmera Shah also talked to the entertainment website and said, “Arti treats Sidharth as she treats Krushna. She is fiercely loyal towards her brother and similarly she is loyal to Sidharth but that doesn’t mean she should let herself being treated as a doormat.”

When Delhi’s Laxmi Agarwal visited the Bigg Boss house ahead of the release of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak that had Depika Padukone essay a role loosely based on the acid attack survivor, the housemates were asked to share their toughest moments. Arti had then revealed, “I had a panic attack two and a half months ago. My first panic attack was when I was 13 and I faced panic attacks for one year. People often judge me ‘she must be depressed, maybe some guy left her’. I was depressed but my own servant tried to rape me inside my house when I was 13. I wanted to talk about this and share it with Paras as I feel he is sensitive enough. I told him I can’t sleep alone, even today I need to latch the door before I sleep.”

