Lisa Haydon welcomes second baby boy, thanks her Valentine for 'building family' with her. See pic

Lisa Haydon gave birth to a baby boy recently and has shared the baby’s first picture along with her elder son.

bollywood Updated: Feb 15, 2020 16:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani have welcomed their second child. Lisa announced the birth of a baby boy on Instagram along with a picture of the little one with her elder son Zack.

Sharing the adorable picture of the two kids on Instagram, Lisa wrote, “This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can’t believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack’ #Brothers. And my forever valentine— Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building family with me. #HeartRevolution.”

Hindustantimes

In the picture, the two-and-a-half-year-old can be seen looking into the eyes of his newborn brother while holding his tiny hand. The picture got more than 52,000 ‘likes’ within an hour with their industry friends and fans showering blessings on the baby.

Shibani Dandekar wrote, “ahhhhhhhh i’m so so happy for you and your beautiful family! your boys are love!! big hug Lis” Actor-model Neha Kapur, married to The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar, wrote, “This is so special. Sending love to you and these loves .” Lisa’s sister Malika Haydon commented to the post, “They’re the cutest & sweetest lil angels. can’t wait to meet baby Leo.”

 

Lisa and Dino tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child Zack in May 2016. Lisa had been active on Instagram during her pregnancy and often shared pictures of her beach vacation and surfing at the sea. She later moved to sharing happy pictures of herself with the baby bump.

 

A few months ago, Lisa had shared a post about how she needs to exercise to remain fit. Sharing a picture of herself from the gym, she had written, “My sister dragged me to the gym today as I’ve had a really lazy pregnancy. Of course I understand being fit can lead to a healthier labour etc.. but I think it’s really important to remember at this stage.. no matter how well I train , I’m only going to get bigger. Ok, with that in mind , let’s do it. #healthynotskinny.”

Lisa is known for playing pivotal roles in films such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Housefull 3, Queen and Aisha. She is also known for her songs such as Manali Trance and Alcoholic in the film The Shaukeens.

