Lisa Haydon shares ‘last bump photo’ in favourite black bikini, but fans want more. See here

Lisa Haydon, who is expecting her second child with husband Dino lalvani, has shared her ‘last bump photo’. See here.

bollywood Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani.
         

Actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of herself, in her last trimester, and has promised that it is going to be ‘the last bump’ picture that she shares on social media before her second baby arrives.

She captioned the post, “Munching my way through this last trimester. #alwaysfirsttothetable p.s last bump photo I promise... have to fly home now and find some clothes that actually fit.” The picture shows Lisa surrounded by food, in an exotic location. Her fans, however, do not want her to stop. Photographer Atul Kasbekar wrote in the comments section of the post, “Why last bump photo? Keep ‘em coming I say.” Another person wrote, “More bump pics please!”

 

The Queen actor has been chronicling her pregnancy on social media. Just a day earlier, she shared a picture of her son, Zack, kissing her belly as they both posed on a beach. Prior to that, she shared several pictures of herself, wearing a black bikini, posing by the poolside.

 

View this post on Instagram

💫

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 

View this post on Instagram

Hey baby

A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon) on

 

Lisa married Dino Lalvani in a Thai beach wedding in October, 2016 and gave birth to son Zack in May, 2017. She was last seen playing Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Lisa said that her work helps her be a good mother. “I love my work and it is an important part of my life. It helps me to be a really good mom to go to work and to have that in the centre. That’s how I rationalise it in my head,”she said.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:30 IST

Bollywood News