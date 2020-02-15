Bigg Boss 13: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif’s root for Shehnaaz Gill

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:02 IST

Cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif will be seen joining superstar Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 13 finale episode . In the episode, Salman will be seen asking them about their favourite contestant. And interestingly, Bhajji’s and Kaif’s favourite contestant is none other than Shehnaz Gill.

The two sportsmen will also be seen entering the Bigg Boss house with dhol, and shaking a leg with the top 5 contestants -- Shehnaz, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh.

Apart from cheering up the mood of the contestants, we can also witness Bhajji and Kaif promoting their Road Safety World Series. In the series, they will play cricket for the special cause.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will also be seen in the Bigg Boss 13 finale. And according to a source, he will also evict one of the top finalists of the game.

Apart from eliminating one of the contestants from the Bigg Boss 13 race, Rohit will also be seen promoting his upcoming show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Speaking of the finale episode, the audience will get to see several performances from the current housemates as well as from the former contestants. Rashami and Sidharth will be seen performing on “Ang laga de” from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone-starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.