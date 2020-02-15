e-paper
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai evicted, race between Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai evicted, race between Sidharth, Asim and Shehnaaz

Bigg Boss 13: After Arti Singh, Rashami Desai was voted out, leaving Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz in the race for the finale.

tv Updated: Feb 15, 2020 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has been voted out of the Salman Khan show.
Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai has been voted out of the Salman Khan show.
         

TV actor Rashami Desai, one of the top contenders for the winner’s trophy, lost the Bigg Boss 13 race and was voted out of the game as Salman Khan announced her eviction.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty entered the house with the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He made the contestants do a task wherein they had to endure rats on their face and head. Shehnaaz created a lot of drama as she did not wanty to the task. After the task, Rashami was evicted.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla recreated their journey on the show.
Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla recreated their journey on the show.

Rashami had a roller coaster of a journey inside the house -- from ugly fights with Sidharth Shukla to accepting Arhaan Khan’s proposal only to realise that he had kept her in the dark about being married previously and the fact that he had a child. Even details of her financial status and her family issues were discussed on national TV.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Finale Live Updates: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashmi Desai fight it out in Salman Khan show

Rashami was asked about her relationship with Arhaan during a press conference held inside the Bigg Boss house and she said that she does not see a future with him, and is clear about that. “No if, no but, I am done,” Rashami declared.

Recently, Rashami’s manager had refuted reports that she was never bankrupt, a claim both Rashami and Arhaan made on the show. “Rashami and I have been working with each other since 2013. About bankruptcy, even if Rashami stops working today, for the next 10 years she cannot get bankrupt. For someone who owns a flat in a high-end building in a Mumbai, has four more vehicles. The time which Arhaan mentioned (where she allegedly was bankrupt), she owned two luxury cars which were on her own,” the manager had said.

After Paras quit the game taking the bag full of money, Arti was also evicted.

