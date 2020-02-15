Paras Chhabra walks away with Rs 10 lakh, Arti Singh evicted in Bigg Boss 13 finale?

tv

Paras Chhabra will walk away with a Rs 10 lakh cash prize and Arti Singh will be the first to be eliminated in Saturday’s season finale of Bigg Boss. According to insider account The Khabri, the final four contestants are Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill.

The Khabri revealed the information late Friday night. The account also said that special guest Rohit Shetty would evict one more contestant at around 1pm on Saturday, mere hours ahead of the finale.

So far, the fan favourites appear to be Sidharth and Asim. The two were prominently featured in the previews to the finale shared by Colors TV. According to a poll conducted by Hindustan Times, Sidharth emerged as the favourite to win with 45% of the votes. He was followed by Asim, who garnered 35% of the votes.

Paras might have made a good decision to take the money and leave, as he garnered only 3% of the votes, according to the HT poll. Shehnaaz, who earned 9% of the votes, already has a follow-up show ready. From February 17, she will be seen with Paras in the wedding themed reality show, Mujhse Shadi Karoge.

But her father has voiced his disapproval over the planned show. He has said that he will not allow his daughter to participate in the show, as he feels that she has been short-changed by the channel. Claiming that Shehnaaz was paid Rs 10 lakh for Bigg Boss, while some others were paid as much as Rs 2 crore, Shehnaaz’s father said that if the channel doesn’t budge, he will call upon politicians to help sort the matter out.

