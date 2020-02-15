Shehnaaz Gill’s father denounces Mujhse Shadi Karoge, says instead of Katrina Kaif, channel is turning his daughter into Rakhi Sawant

tv

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 13:30 IST

Coinciding with the release of the first promo for Mujhse Shadi Karoge, an upcoming wedding reality show featuring Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, Shehnaaz’s father has said that he will not allow the show to air.

Shehnaaz’s father told Desi Martini that he feels the upcoming show is a continuation of Bigg Boss, and that it could cost his daughter a shot at the title. She is among the finalists of Bigg Boss, which is due to conclude on Saturday. Mujhse Shadi Karoge is slated to premiere on February 17.

Shehnaaz’s father has said that he will meet with Colors TV, and if the channel does not budge, he will take the help of politicians. “If my daughter is forced to do a ‘wedding’ based show, I will take Shiv Sena’s help,” he said.

He said, “Instead of building an image of Sana that is close to Katrina Kaif, they are trying to build an image of hers like Rakhi Sawant’s.” He continued, “This problem has been created purposefully because they knew, my daughter has a lot of fan following and she is way ahead than the other contenders in Bigg Boss 13 and she has the potential to win the show.”

Alleging that Bigg Boss is rigged, Shehnaaz’s father said, “They have made sure the (Swayamvar) promo is already out because they wanted the voting for Shehnaaz to stop so that they could make Sidharth Shukla the winner. My daughter has really worked very hard throughout the show but now she is just being given Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. They have made her toil so hard. There are other contestants who have been paid Rs 2 crores but they haven’t quite done anything in the show. But my daughter is just given Rs 10 lakhs. She has done so much in the show and now they are literally driving her mad and they are making her do things.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more