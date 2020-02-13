Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra to find their soulmates in new reality show

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will go on a journey to find a suitable life partner in the upcoming reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Colors, which airs Bigg Boss, made the announcement on Thursday. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

The show will include various tasks, through which Shehnaaz and Paras will choose a suitable partner. In this season of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz made headlines for her ‘love story’ with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, while Paras paired himself with Mahira Sharma.

During the season, Paras and Shehnaaz had a tiff as well, after her father told her that Paras was her only enemy inside the house. While visiting the house, Shehnaaz’s father spoke to Paras and told him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”

But before all this, Shehnaaz had briefly said that she liked Paras. When he was evicted from the house early in the season, she’d wept for him. The show is scheduled to go on air on 17th February at 10:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

