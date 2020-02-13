e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / TV / Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra to find their soulmates in new reality show

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra to find their soulmates in new reality show

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are all set to appear on the upcoming Colors reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

tv Updated: Feb 13, 2020 16:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have had a lot of ups and dows on Bigg Boss.
Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra have had a lot of ups and dows on Bigg Boss.
         

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra will go on a journey to find a suitable life partner in the upcoming reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Colors, which airs Bigg Boss, made the announcement on Thursday. The show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul.

The show will include various tasks, through which Shehnaaz and Paras will choose a suitable partner. In this season of Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz made headlines for her ‘love story’ with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, while Paras paired himself with Mahira Sharma.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz, Rashami or Paras, who should be the winner? Vote here

During the season, Paras and Shehnaaz had a tiff as well, after her father told her that Paras was her only enemy inside the house. While visiting the house, Shehnaaz’s father spoke to Paras and told him, “Pehle hafte me tu Shehnaaz se baatein karta tha, ‘Mahira tujhse jalti hai, Mahira tujhse jalti hai’. Ab isko bol raha hai (You talked to Shehnaaz in the first week and often told her that Mahira is jealous of her and now you say the same thing to Mahira).”

But before all this, Shehnaaz had briefly said that she liked Paras. When he was evicted from the house early in the season, she’d wept for him. The show is scheduled to go on air on 17th February at 10:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Legal aid can’t be illusionary’: Judge defers death warrant for 4 rape convicts
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
‘Measures taken to contain spread’: Harsh Vardhan on coronavirus outbreak
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
Bengal govt fumes over Mamata’s missing invite, to skip metro launch event
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
RS official took swipes at PM, ministers on social media; gets demoted
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
Coronavirus scare: Separating facts from fiction
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

TV News