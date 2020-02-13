Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz, Rashami or Paras, who should be the winner? Vote here

tv

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 11:34 IST

Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 13 is all set for the finale that will be held on Saturday, February 15 and the show has seven finalists left in the game. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra are in the race for the trophy of Bigg Boss this year.

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 13 finale, we ask our readers to vote for their favourite contestant and tell us who should be the winner this year.

Take the poll here: Who should win the Bigg Boss 13 trophy?

Here is a look at the Bigg Boss 13 contestants and their journey in the house:

SidharthShukla

One of the strongest contestants on the show, Sidharth has been an aggressive player throughout. Be it his fights with Rashami, Paras, Asim or even close friends Arti and Shehnaaz, he has always been abusive and often physical during his altercations. However, fans of the TV actor advocate him as a genuine person who has been playing the game logically. Of late, Sidharth began showing his softer side, as he got close to Shehnaaz. He has even said he cares a lot for her and loves spending time with her. Will the clever mastermind win hearts?

Asim Riaz

Model Asim is one of the most oft-seen faces on the show. After being the closest friend to Sidharth, Asim turned his biggest rival and has shown his violent and abusive side during his fights inside the house. Asim also displayed his romantic side when Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana entered the show as a wild card entry.

ShehnaazGill

Punjabi singer Shehnaaz has the image of an innocent, who can often be irrational. Often claiming to be a child at heart, Shehnaaz has brilliantly stayed in the game, switching sides and loyalties. She began her journey with Paras and announced her love for him but later switched preferences and declared Sidharth as her new love. Will her innocence be rewarded?

Also read: ‘Irrfan, waiting for you’: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt messages after Angrezi Medium video

ParasChhabra

The reality TV star has been one of the most innovative players during most of the tasks. However, his innovations were lost in trying his best to get the tasks cancelled, eventually getting a scolding from Bigg Boss. Paras has had a rather controversial journey inside the house, with his closeness to Mahira creating trouble with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house. Will his real life affect his game or will he be seen as a person true to his feelings?

RashamiDesai

TV actor Rashami journey began on a quieter note but she soon gained momentum. Her altercations, mainly with Sidharth and later Mahira, have kept audiences entertained and engaged. Will that be enough to win the show?

Arti Singh

One of the underdog success stories on the show is that of Arti. A comparatively lesser known face and with lower confidence than most contestants, Arti soon emerged as a clear voice - one that stands with whosoever she feels is right at the moment. However, she has been criticised for taking Sidharth’s abuses and even justifying him. Will she win the game?

Mahira Sharma

Though she is still seen on the show, Mahira Sharma will reportedly be evicted during a mid-night eviction that will be announced by Vicky Kaushal. Vicky will visit the house to promote Bhoot that hits theatres on February 21. Mahira has often been blamed to be a shadow of Paras and not playing the game on her own. Paras, on his part, has declared he wants more than friendship from her but she has drawn the line at friendship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more