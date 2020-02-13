‘Irrfan, waiting for you’: Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor’s heartfelt messages after Angrezi Medium video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 09:00 IST

Soon after Irrfan Khan shared his message for fans and well-wishers, asking them to wait for him and informing them that he may not join promotions for his upcoming film Angrezi Medium, Bollywood stars flooded social media with heartfelt messages for the actor. Hrithik Roshan was among the first ones to post a message.

“This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you,” he tweeted.

“Waiting for you too, Irrfan,” wrote Shahid Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan also said he is waiting eagerly for the film. “This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir http://bit.ly/Irrfan_Message and we are waiting for u.”

Yami Gautam tweeted, “Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen.”

Vipin Sharma also wrote, “Yes Irrfan the whole world is waiting for you. #AngreziMedium is already special. Very very special. Miss you a lots brother.”

Irrfan, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, on Wednesday said he won’t be able to promote his upcoming film Angrezi Medium due to health issues. The actor shared an emotional message for his fans on social media ahead of the trailer launch of Angrezi Medium on Thursday.

In his message, the 53-year-old actor said that though he was looking forward to promoting the film, he hopes the audiences enjoy the film and wait for his return. Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and went abroad for the treatment.

The makers released the poster of Angrezi Medium with Irrfan in a Queen’s guard uniform as his on-screen daughter, played by Radhika Madan, hugs him. Voiced by Irrfan, the video compilation has the film’s stills featuring the cast, also including Irrfan, Radhika, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi, Kiku Sharda and Dimple Kapadia.

