Irrfan Khan shares emotional message before Angrezi Medium trailer, says ‘I have unwanted guests in my body, wait for me’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 13:11 IST

A day ahead of the trailer release for Angrezi Medium, Maddock Films has shared a special message from actor Irrfan Khan, who shot for the film immediately after undergoing treatment for cancer. Irrfan has kept a low profile since his diagnosis in 2018.

“Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan says in a voiceover, in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

Irrfan continues, “There’s a saying, ‘when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ It feels good to hear, but when life really hands you lemons, making lemons is really difficult.”

Throughout, stills from the film are played over Irrfan’s voice. We see his co-stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and Ranveer Shorey, on set, interacting with each other and the crew.

Irrfan goes on to say, “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

“Enjoy the trailer, and be kind to each other, and enjoy the film. And yes, wait for me.” Irrfan signs off.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and left for London in March 2018. He shared the news of his illness with fans and tweeted, “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope.” He had a surgery after wrapping up the shoot for Angrezi Medium in London and was undergoing treatment before the shoot.

The original Hindi Medium (2017) was directed by Saket Choudhary and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar played the female lead opposite Irrfan.

