Irrfan Khan is back in India but won’t work for at least a year, claims report

Irrfan Khan, who was undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in the UK, may not be part of the sequel to his hit film Hindi Medium. It was earlier reported that the actor returned to India in February.

Hindi Medium 2 producer Dinesh Vijan has been quoted as saying by the portal, “Right now, everything is speculation. Irrfan had just come back to town. It’s the script that is ready. Hopefully, in another one month, we’ll have a clarity.”

A Bollywood Hungama report had earlier claimed Irrfan Khan will not return to work for a year. “Irrfan is recuperating slowly. He won’t be returning to acting for a while now. The process of healing is slow and exhausting. Even after full recovery he won’t be allowed to get back to work for at least a year. So there is no question of doing Hindi Medium 2 or any other film in the immediate future,” it quoted a friend of Irrfan as saying.

When the sequel was announced, it was clear that director Saket Chaudhary, who directed the first the first film, would not be associated with the sequel. Saba Qamar, too, won’t a part of the new film.

Last week, reports claimed that Irrfan had returned to India and was being treated in a Mumbai hospital.

Dinesh Vijan, who produced the film with Bhushan Kumar, inked a multiple project film deal with him early last year and will once again produce the film with T-Series.

Irrfan had revealed early last year that he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. Soon after, he went to London for treatment.

