New Avengers: Endgame theory says Ant-Man is more important than everyone ever believed

It is a well known fact that an ant can carry unbelievably heavy weight on its tiny shoulders. However, no one expected the fun fact would hold true even for Marvel’s Ant-Man. If a new fan theory ‘holds any weight’, Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang may just be the one to bring the fallen heroes back to life in Avengers: Endgame.

A new theory on Reddit, shared by u/burghguy3, suggests that Scott travels back in time to 1993 when he gets trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp. The theorist substantiates his claim by pointing how the time stamp on CCTV footage from Avengers tower in Endgame trailer also reads 1993.

So, it would be quite unlikely that upon landing in 1993, Scott would head straight to the Avengers headquarters and not to Hank Pym himself. He knows his mentor is well versed with the intricacies of Quantum Realm and would be the right person to go to in this hour of need.

Scott Lang in the trailer for Avengers: Endgame.

The theory also points out how young actor Emma Furhmann has been cast as young Hope and not an older Cassie Lang (Scott’s daughter). Check out the theory here:

“I think most people have seen the theories from the Endgame trailer that Scott was back in 1993 in front of Stark Industries. Well, if he is, I don’t think that would be his first stop. I think if he suddenly came out of the QR and realized he was back in 1993, his first stop would be to Hank. Hank was his mentor, Hank knew about the QR, about the suits, I mean, he literally invented the Pym Particles that brought him to the past. Hank also lives in town.

Some additional evidence: In Ant-man, Hank mentions that he’d been “watching Scott for some time now”. While that could be due to Scott’s criminal exploits, I think it’s because he met him in the past. Hank was also WAY too trusting of Scott with his Pym-tech. This is a guy who goes to great lengths to hide his tech from other people; the whole first movie is about Hank not wanting one of his former mentees from inventing his own version. Yet he hands it over on a silver platter to an ex-con he’s never even met before? It’s because he has met him, in the past, and he already had one of his suits, so Hank knew, logically, that he eventually trusted him with it.

This brings me to the casting speculation. My thought is that Emma Furhmann isn’t playing an older version of Cassie, but a younger version of Hope! She would have been a teenager in the 90s, and Emma even looks like a younger Evangeline Lilly.

Other Redditors also seem to agree with the theory. “This is an awesome theory! I like it a lot. It would also serve as a good chance for Hank to explain the rules of the quantum realm to the audience, since I’m assuming it will be a major plot device in the movie,” wrote a fan. “This is one of the best theories I’ve heard in a while,” wrote another.

Whether u/burghguy3 has got it right or not, we will learn when Avengers: Endgame release on April 26. The movie will bring back fan favourites like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

