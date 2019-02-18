Tom Holland may have dropped a big Avengers: Endgame spoiler even before Infinity War

Spoiler extraordinaire, actor Tom Holland has done it again. Keeping true to his image as the one person to drop massive spoilers from his films, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor appears to have made a major goof-up that the internet has recently realised.

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans have uncovered an old video from last year in which Tom and Benedict Cumberbatch can be seen promoting their film Avengers: Infinity War. In the video, they are asked who makes the most fumbles while shooting for the film. This is when Holland lets it all slip.

He says Cumberbatch is the one who fumbles more and that it is excusable because he has more difficult dialogues. “He has the most difficult lines though. He has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff. I just have to talk about, ‘Yeah man, that’s awesome’. Mine’s easy, but his is all so difficult,” he said.

Why is this a spoiler? Well, because Cumberbatch never talked about Quantum Realm in Infinity War. Considering the films were shot back-to-back, it is quite likely that conversation happens in Endgame. Also, Spider-Man and Strange died in the Decimation at the end of Infinity War. The video is further proof that the two will be back together in the new film.

Also read: Not just Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, these 5 actors made Gully Boy extraordinary

Another point to be noted is that it more or less confirms the use of Quantum Realm in bringing back the fallen heroes. So far, many fan theories have theorised that the heroes will use the Quantum Realm in some way to travel back in time and defeat Thanos before he can snap his fingers. Holland’s big slip only substantiates those theories some more.

Avengers: Endgame is out on April 26. It will bring back stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johannson and others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 18:49 IST