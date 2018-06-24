Tom Holland ‘leaks’ title of Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Here you go

Tom Holland on Saturday had fun with his reputation as a blabbermouth when he ‘leaked’ the title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. In an Instagram video posted on his account, he apologised to fans for not having any big announcements to make about the superhero sequel, only to flip an iPad with the words ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ written on it.

Holland will be making an appearance at the ACE Comic Con in Seattle over the weekend. The actor is known to have inadvertently revealed crucial plot points from Marvel films, including coming close to spoiling the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. Filmmaker Kevin Smith, who will moderate the Marvel panel at Seattle Comic Con, said on his podcast that Holland’s agents had asked for a list of questions in advance, probably to ensure that he doesn’t say more than he has to.

The sequel to 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming was confirmed shortly after the film’s release. The series will continue Marvel and Sony’s collaboration which allows the character to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, despite the studio not owning its rights. A separate, animated Spider-Man film is scheduled for release from Sony.

Homecoming was Holland’s first solo Spidey film—he debuted his version of the character in Captain America: Civil War, and reprised his role in Infinity War.

The sequel’s existence casts doubt over the events shown in Infinity War, which showed Peter Parker perish— along with half the universe and half the Avengers—at the hands of the villainous Thanos.

Confirming the globetrotting nature of Homecoming 2, Marvel chief Kevin Feige had said during Infinity War promotions that the film will be partially shot in London. “We start filming early July,” Feige said. “We film in London. We shot first film in Atlanta. And we shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be directed by returning director Jon Watts. The primary antagonist will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal. The film has been scheduled for a July 5, 2019 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more