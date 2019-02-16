New Avengers Endgame theory explains how Tony Stark, Thanos are connected and ‘cursed with knowledge’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has alluded to Tony Stark and Thanos’ connection. In Avengers: Infinity War, the Mad Titan even tells Tony that he isn’t the ‘only one cursed with knowledge’. Now, a new theory explains how the two are connected.

“Most people agree that he’s speaking to Stark’s having seen visions of the future,” the theory, posted on Reddit, says. “But that sentence also means that Thanos is having similar visions.”

Both Stark and Thanos see visions of the future, which compel them to action. Thanos saw his planet destroyed and vowed to bring balance to the universe.

The theory says that the visions could be sent to Thanos and Stark from within the Quantum Realm, much like ‘Janet sending her memories to Scott’ in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

It has already been rumoured that a significant portion of Avengers: Endgame will concern the Quantum Realm, with some even suggesting that the ‘snapped’ characters are trapped inside it, and will require rescuing by the survivors.

The theory also pointed out that Thanos and Stark aren’t the only MCU characters to have had visions. Thor saw visions in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ego claimed to have had visions in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. “So, if visions sent via the Quantum Realm are indeed the source of Tony’s, Thanos’, Thor’s (and maybe Odin’s) visions, the questions is, who’s sending them and why?” the theory continued, before suggesting an interesting idea.

“What if these visions are being sent by two opposing cosmic forces, like Eternity and Death, or Master Order and Lord Chaos?”

Avengers: Endgame is set for an April release and will answer all the burning questions. Before that, Captain Marvel will arrive in March.

First Published: Feb 16, 2019 18:37 IST