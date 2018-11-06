Benedict Cumberbatch reveals the one regret he has about Avengers Infinity War

With the monumental success and love that Avengers: Infinity War received, it is unlikely that any person associated with the film would have any regrets about it. However, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch has one.

The star, who plays Dr Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, revealed his one big regret about the film in an interview to Uproxx. He said he wishes he could see the audiences’ reaction to the movie first hand by sneaking into a movie screening.

When the interview told him about how the audience was left screaming at the ending of the film, Benedict was surprised. “Oh, you’re serious?,” he asked. “This is my biggest regret of that whole time is that I didn’t sneak in to see people’s reaction. And I wish I had. I really do. I really wish I’d done that. And I think it was such a long press tour, by the time my family got me home I was well and truly on holiday and with them. Or was I working? Geez, I can’t even remember anymore. I think I had a tiny break and then I was riding into doing a TV drama about Brexit. But yeah, it’s my biggest regret of that whole experience. And there aren’t that many regrets, because it was a wild ride. I mean, just selling that movie by not being able to say anything. But the places we got to go – and it was very cool. I know other people who did it. I think Tom Holland did it. I know Mark Ruffalo took his children, because he then FaceTimed us from the cinema,” he said.

Benedict said he ‘loved watching stuff with an American audience’ for their reactions. He also revealed how shocked his wife Sophie Hunter was at the end. “...my wife was in shock, you know? She still is. She can’t get over it. I think she really quite fancies Doctor Strange and he’s gone. I said, “Baby, he’s gone. There’s no more Doctor Strange. He’s gone. That’s it.”

He added how much it pleases him that films still have that effect. “People were really sucked in, but that’s great. Isn’t it amazing that stories can still do that? All the smoke and mirrors, everything we know about it, and still it can give us that kind of involvement. It is really wonderful,” he said.

Benedict will soon be heard as the voice of Grinch in the upcoming animated movie. Meanwhile, Avengers 4 will hit theatres in May 2019. However, whether we will see the mystic wizard again or not remains uncertain.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 20:41 IST