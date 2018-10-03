Foolproof Avengers Infinity War theory shows how Thanos could have been beaten

We’ve already seen just how close the Avengers really were to pulling the Infinity Gauntlet off Thanos’ hands, and we’ve already blamed Peter Quill’s emotions for their eventual defeat, but here’s another theory which puts forth a scenario in which Thanos could have been defeated.

In a post on the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit that has received close to 12000 upvotes, a person who goes by the name of Toosiewillson posted an animated theory which they captioned, “How Thor would’ve beat Thanos if he still had his hammer.”

The series of pictures shows Thor flying into the Battle of Wakanda, armed not with Stormbreaker but with his original weapon, Mjolnir. Thor then places Mjolnir on top of Thanos’ gauntlet, and says, “Close your fist now, you son of a gun.”

Mjolnir was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, which sent Thor on a mission to Nidavellir in Avengers: Infinity War to craft a new hammer with the help of Eitri. The new weapon, called Stormbreaker, is first seen in action when Thor returns to Earth at the end of the film and confronts Thanos. But during that exchange Thanos snaps his fingers and ‘kills’ half the universe’s population, and half the Avengers along with it.

Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and a handful of heroes survive, but several others such as Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange are reduced to dust.

According to Odin, only he who is worthy could lift Mjolnir. Thor at the end of his first solo film proves his worthiness. Steve Rogers in a scene from Avengers: Age of Ultron comes very close to lifting the hammer in a game the Avengers were playing.

Thor’s decision to aim for Thanos’ chest and not his head in the final confrontation was addressed by Infinity War co-director Joe Russo, who admitted to comicbook.com, “I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that axe into Thanos chest and not his head.”

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo continued. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor and the other surviving Avengers will return in May’s Avengers 4, in a plot that is rumoured to involve time travel and alternate dimensions.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 18:47 IST