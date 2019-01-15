Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer out. Watch Tom Holland’s trip to Europe get hijacked by Nick Fury

The first trailer for Marvel’s new movie Spider-Man: Far From Home is out. Film’s lead star Tom Holland shared the teaser on Twitter on Tuesday. While Tom reprises his role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, Jake Gyllenhaal will join the franchise as Mysterio. The film will release on May 7.

The trailer begins with Happy eyeing up Aunt May in front of Peter as he grows visibly uncomfortable. Peter is planning a school trip to Europe where he aims to woo MJ. He is not taking his Spider suit along because ‘Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man’. However, the trips gets hijacked by Nick Fury who recruits him for a mission.

Towards the end of the trailer, we see Jake as Mysterio as he fights a water monster (Hydroman?). “You don’t want any part of this,” he says as he shoot green lasers from his hands. Watch the trailer here:

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a sequel to hit 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. It takes place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which Peter Parker and several other heroes were decimated by Thanos’ deadly finger snap.

Tom shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday that detailed the time and date for the trailer launch. He confirmed that the teaser would drop during a live feed on his Instagram page beginning at 5:45 am Pacific Time (7.45 IST). Jake Gyllenhall also shared a clip of what seems like fans cheering after watch the trailer at the Comic Con Experience (CCXP) 2018 in December where it was shown to an audience for the first time. “Get ready...Something’s comin,” he captioned the video with a spider emoji.

Speaking about the film, Marvel Kevin Feige had previously told Comicbook.com that the movie will carry forward the theme of ‘home’ that was introduced in the first film. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings,” he said.

The film will release after Avengers: Endgame (April 24, 2019). There is a big chance that audiences will see Tom Holland in Endgame before Far From Home.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 19:36 IST