Spider-Man Far From Home trailer description: Spidey, Mysterio are allies, Venice gets decimated

Falling one step short of a complete takeover of the internet, Marvel Studios did not release the trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home after the one-two punch of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame - but they did screen it for fans.

The trailer was shown before an ecstatic crowd at the Brazil Comic Con, where stars Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal were presented on stage. Those in attendance have shared detailed descriptions of what they saw.

According to reports on Collider and IGN, the trailer opens with the suggestion that Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) might have the hots for Aunt May (Marisa Tomei). Fans would remember that in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a possible romance between Tony Stark and Aunt May was teased, but the film’s ending - Tony’s proposal to Pepper Potts - put an end to that storyline.

The setting then changes, as had been rumoured, to Europe. Peter and his friends - Michelle, Ned and Flash - have gone to Venice for a summer camp. While packing his clothes, Peter chooses to leave his suit at home, making an attempt at a normal teenage life. It is still unclear when the film is set, because Peter had been reduced to dust in Avengers: Infinity War’s famous The Decimation.

At his Venice hotel room, which he is sharing with Ned, Peter is paid a visit by none other than Nick Fury, who wants his help with an incoming threat. Fury gives Peter a new suit and we then see shots of a major action scene in Venice.

At the end of the trailer, we catch a glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, but in a twist, it appears as if he isn’t the villain, but a possible ally. The two join forces (perhaps briefly) to take on mysterious alien creatures known as Elementals.

Marvel president Kevin Feige had spoken to IGN about the Spidey sequel earlier. “What is it like to try to go back to a normal life after what happens in (Infinity War)? Not to mention what happens in the next movie. It’s fun to see that, because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward,” Feige said. “And you can do it in a way that is tonally unique, and tonally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films.”

Producer Amy Pascal had previously revealed that Far From Home will begin ‘a few minutes after’ the events of Avengers: Endgame, suggesting perhaps that Spidey will return from the dead in some manner. “What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie, and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story,” Pascal had said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a direct sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is directed by Jon Watts and has been slated for a July, 2019 release.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 15:10 IST