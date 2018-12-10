Avengers Endgame beats Infinity War’s record for most watched trailer in 24 hours; here’s a top 10

The first trailer for Avengers: Endgame has broken the record for the most watched trailer in the first 24 hours, beating out Avengers: Infinity War. The Endgame trailer, released without any warning on Friday, has accumulated 289 million views, according to Variety.

The first Infinity War trailer had set a record-breaking tally of 230 million views in the first 24 hours. At number three is another Disney film, the upcoming Lion King live-action remake, which scored 224 million views. The views for the Endgame trailer are a cumulation of hits from a variety of platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Each of these platforms has its own rules for what constitutes a ‘view’.

Marvel made this announcement on Twitter Saturday. “To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours!” the studio wrote.

To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/Fe0MA2Gfqy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 8, 2018

The trailer has also set the record for the most mentions on Twitter, with over 549,000 mentions, beating out Infinity War’s 389,000 and Black Panther’s 349,000. These figures prove that Marvel Studios is leading the pack as far as popularity goes - the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest grossing film franchise of all time.

Here is a top 10 list of the most watched trailers in the first 24 hours of release.

1. Avengers: Endgame - 289 million

2. Avengers: Infinity War - 230 million

3. Lion King - 224 million

4. It - 197 million

5. Avengers: Infinity War (trailer 2) - 179 million

6. The Fate of the Furious - 139 million

7. Thor: Ragnarok - 136 million

8. Beauty and the Beast - 127 million

9 - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 120 million

10. Fifty Shades Darker - 117 million

Avengers: Endgame, scheduled for an April 2019 release, will conclude this phase of the MCU, leaving room for new stories featuring new characters. The film stars Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and others.

